Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.03 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AGCO were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AGCO by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $125.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.16.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

