Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,779 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ITT were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $92.61 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 110.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.85.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on ITT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

