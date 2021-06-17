Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 674 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Watsco were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Watsco by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after buying an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after buying an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after buying an additional 35,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,508,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $282.87 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.