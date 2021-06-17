Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 11,489 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Comerica were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Comerica by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

NYSE:CMA opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

