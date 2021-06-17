Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 39,052 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,052 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altice USA were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATUS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

NYSE ATUS opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,534,240.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

