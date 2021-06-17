TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TPCS opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 million, a PE ratio of 124.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. TechPrecision has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26.
About TechPrecision
