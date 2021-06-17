TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPCS opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 million, a PE ratio of 124.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. TechPrecision has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.