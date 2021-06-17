Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will report sales of $63.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.34 million and the highest is $64.40 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $184.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year sales of $298.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.10 million to $304.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $410.56 million, with estimates ranging from $389.12 million to $432.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS.

TNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $14.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $505.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.25. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,072,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 73,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,765 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 147,529 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 81,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

