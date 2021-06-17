Tendies Price Hits $0.0952 on Top Exchanges (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Tendies coin can now be bought for $0.0952 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $714,384.11 and $87,799.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00061082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.29 or 0.00760991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00083437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00042194 BTC.

About Tendies

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,901,783 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,783 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

