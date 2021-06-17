Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.74

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 2928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.
TEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 90,721 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $977,065.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $4,000,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,896,067 shares of company stock valued at $55,992,025 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
See Also: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.