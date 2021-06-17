Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.74

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 2928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

TEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. Tenneco’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 90,721 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $977,065.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $4,000,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,896,067 shares of company stock valued at $55,992,025 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

