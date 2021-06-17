Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Gap Up to $20.94

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.94, but opened at $21.64. Tenneco shares last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 1,684 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Get Tenneco alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $8,982,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,896,067 shares of company stock worth $55,992,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.