Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Gap Up to $20.94

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.94, but opened at $21.64. Tenneco shares last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 1,684 shares.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.
The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28.
In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $8,982,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,896,067 shares of company stock worth $55,992,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
