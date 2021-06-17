TerraKRW (KRT) Market Capitalization Tops $43.89 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $43.89 million and approximately $56,702.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,348,466,103 coins and its circulating supply is 50,347,736,994 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

