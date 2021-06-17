Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $77,084,826. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

TSLA opened at $604.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $647.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $187.43 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

