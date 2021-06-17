Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 13th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.91. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TCBI. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.