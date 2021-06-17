Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Decreased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $187.31. The company had a trading volume of 119,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $197.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

