The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 41,158 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

NYSE:AAN opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.02. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $37.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.