The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) & National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Financial Review

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Bancorp and National Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bancorp $295.40 million 5.10 $80.08 million $1.38 19.09 National Bank $358.26 million 3.43 $88.59 million $2.91 13.73

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than The Bancorp. National Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

The Bancorp has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of The Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of National Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of The Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of National Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Bancorp and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bancorp 30.31% 16.48% 1.42% National Bank 27.77% 12.59% 1.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Bancorp and National Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 National Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

The Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.87%. National Bank has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.15%. Given National Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Bank is more favorable than The Bancorp.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards. The company offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing for independent service organizations; institutional banking; and internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases; non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated through a network of 89 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates 128 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

