The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Raised by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,394,799 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 1.3% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.84% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $349,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 235,435 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BK traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $49.50. 557,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,391,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on BK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

