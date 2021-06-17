The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNS. Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.28.

NYSE:BNS traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.42. 3,085,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,584. The stock has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.85.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

