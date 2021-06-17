The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.35

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$82.35 and last traded at C$82.18, with a volume of 195011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$81.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNS. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.44.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.