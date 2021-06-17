The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of The Blackstone Group worth $61,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 822,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,854,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX opened at $98.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $99.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 123.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,547,577 shares of company stock worth $177,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

