The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $242.27 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.69.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.65.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.