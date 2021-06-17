The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1,175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer outpaced the industry in the past year. It reported better-than-expected top and bottom-line results in first-quarter 2021 on strong shipments and depletions growth. This marked the 12th straight quarter of double-digit depletions growth, on strength in Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea brands. The company raised its volumes and earnings view for 2021, based on positive first-quarter and robust current trends. The upbeat view for 2021 is also driven by expectations of continued momentum in Truly and Twisted Tea brands as well as innovations. Moreover, the company expects the on-premise business to significantly improve in 2021 as restrictions are slowly lifted. However, significant reduction in keg demand from the on-premise channel, higher production costs, and increased labor costs at its breweries remain headwinds.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,222.87.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $995.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,136.21. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $519.17 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,089 shares of company stock valued at $32,908,234 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after acquiring an additional 192,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,708,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

