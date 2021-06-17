The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Down 5.1%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $34.73. Approximately 20,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,385,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

CC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

Get The Chemours alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.13.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in The Chemours by 62.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 108,064 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the first quarter valued at $1,065,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Chemours by 16.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 80,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in The Chemours by 82.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 56,727 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Chemours (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.