The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the May 13th total of 401,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,479. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.30.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

