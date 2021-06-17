The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $425.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $371.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

