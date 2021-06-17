The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) to “Conviction-Buy”

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WRDLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. AlphaValue lowered Worldline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rowe raised shares of Worldline from a “fair value” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.