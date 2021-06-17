The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) to “Conviction-Buy”

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WRDLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. AlphaValue lowered Worldline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rowe raised shares of Worldline from a “fair value” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

