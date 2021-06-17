The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $301.20. 46,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,529. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.86. The firm has a market cap of $320.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

