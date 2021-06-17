The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCF) Stock Price Up 9.1%

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCF) shares rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 1,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 39,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.64.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCF)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

