The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV) Announces GBX 5 Dividend

The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:IGV opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.17) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.38. The Income & Growth VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 89.50 ($1.17). The firm has a market cap of £105.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98.

About The Income & Growth VCT

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

