The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.700-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.76 billion-7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.96 billion.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,133. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.75.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.80.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,619 shares of company stock worth $348,157. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

