The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.950-3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Kroger also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.95-3.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.11.

KR opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $774,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

