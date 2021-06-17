The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,209,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 52,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.37.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

