The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.150-9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $268.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.22. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $184.34 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $325.91.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

