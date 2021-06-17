The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,104,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,604 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $752,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $247,302,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Southern by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 18,481.8% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,439 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Southern by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.53. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

