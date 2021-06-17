The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the May 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS WEDXF opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The Westaim has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.01 million, a PE ratio of -54.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The Westaim had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 219.20%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

