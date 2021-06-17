The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Decreased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,202 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 25.8% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after purchasing an additional 276,248 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 87,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 90.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.