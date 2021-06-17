Thisoption (TONS) One Day Volume Hits $2.45 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and $2.45 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00061349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00148569 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.96 or 0.00184557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.81 or 0.00943323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,051.32 or 1.00155139 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

