Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Shares of THO opened at $106.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.88. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.38. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,210 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

