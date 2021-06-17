ThoreCoin Trading 7.9% Higher This Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One ThoreCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $8,834.36 or 0.22801143 BTC on popular exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $765.82 million and approximately $10,902.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00059736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00137608 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00180049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.95 or 0.00918694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,753.58 or 1.00021481 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

