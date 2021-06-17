TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMXXF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get TMX Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $109.76 on Thursday. TMX Group has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $112.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.82.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.