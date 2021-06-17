Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,194 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.9% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,921,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 179,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,901,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

