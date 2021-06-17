Tobu Railway (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Tobu Railway (OTCMKTS:TBURF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
TBURF opened at $28.45 on Monday. Tobu Railway has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $28.45.
Tobu Railway Company Profile
