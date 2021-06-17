TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDPAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

TOD’S stock remained flat at $$6.00 during trading hours on Friday. TOD’S has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

