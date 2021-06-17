Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on July 23rd

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Toll Brothers has increased its dividend payment by 83.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of TOL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,169. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.47.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $59,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $1,961,226 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

