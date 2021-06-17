Tootsie Roll Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,569 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,092% compared to the average volume of 635 call options.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 12.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $32.63 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

