Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 107,103 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,103 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

GTE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.12.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 228.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,052,600 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $694,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,166,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,489,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,079,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,155. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

