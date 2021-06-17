Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 12,993 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 29.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

