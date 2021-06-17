Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 5,211 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 112.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

LAC stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a current ratio of 17.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.30. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

