Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 19,240 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 134.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,435 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $1,702,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAND shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.49.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

