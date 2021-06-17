Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $279,000 in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of SRSAU opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.32.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

